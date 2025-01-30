Maha Kumbh declared Vehicle-Free Zone, VVIP Passes cancelled

TNI Bureau: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave directions to the kumbh mela administration in Prayagraj to make the Maha Kumbh mela area a vehicle-free zone in wake of the ‘Mauni Amavasya’ stampede in which 30 people were killed and 60 injured on Wednesday.

➡️The entire fair area has been declared a no-vehicle zone from Thursday to February 4.

➡️All types of vehicles are strictly banned from entering Maha Kumbh fair area.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️VVIP passes cancelled.

Only two-wheelers, ambulances, municipal as well as fire department vehicles will be allowed inside.

➡️A one-way traffic system has been set up to manage the flow of traffic.

➡️Vehicles from nearby districts are being stopped at district borders.