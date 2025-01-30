TNI Morning News Headlines – January 30, 2025

➡️State Government received investment intents worth Rs 4,349 crore in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector during the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025.
➡️Direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Indore by IndiGo from February 7.
➡️Odisha launches India’s first state-owned Automated Testing Station for vehicle fitness inspection.
➡️Vigilance officials raided properties linked to Bishwadarshi Sahu, ITDA Project Administrator, across Odisha in DA case.
➡️PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary.
➡️Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh: 29 naxals of the Kutul Area Committee surrendered before Narayanpur SP, Prabhat Kumar.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Government has invoked strict measures in Prayagraj. Entry of all types of vehicles is strictly prohibited. VVIP passes cancelled, no special passes will allow for vehicle entry.
➡️Maha Kumbh 2025: More than 55 lakh people have taken a holy dip today till 8 am; More than 27 crore people have taken a holy dip till 29th January.
➡️Beating Retreat, which historically signified troops halting combat, sheathing their weapons, and returning to camp, is observed on Vijay Chowk on January 29 every year.
➡️Shruti Haasan is all set to make her mark in Hollywood with the international film “The Eye”.
➡️4 Bangladeshi women held in Thane for illegal stay.
➡️Ranji Trophy: Delhi cricket team to take on Railways cricket team at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today.
➡️Hamas to release 3 Israeli, 5 Thai hostages today.
➡️Saudi Arabia: 9 Indian nationals killed in Jizan road accident.
➡️Donald Trump directs for opening a detention centre at Guantanamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 migrants in US illegally.
➡️60 passengers and 4 crew were aboard American commercial airliner that collided with a military helicopter in Washington DC. 60 feared dead; 4 rescued.
