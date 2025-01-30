TNI Morning News Headlines – January 30, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Beating Retreat, which historically signified troops halting combat, sheathing their weapons, and returning to camp, is observed on Vijay Chowk on January 29 every year.
➡️State Government received investment intents worth Rs 4,349 crore in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector during the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025.
 
➡️Direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Indore by IndiGo from February 7.
 
➡️Odisha launches India’s first state-owned Automated Testing Station for vehicle fitness inspection.
 
➡️Vigilance officials raided properties linked to Bishwadarshi Sahu, ITDA Project Administrator, across Odisha in DA case.
 
➡️PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary.
 
➡️Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh: 29 naxals of the Kutul Area Committee surrendered before Narayanpur SP, Prabhat Kumar.
 
➡️Uttar Pradesh Government has invoked strict measures in Prayagraj. Entry of all types of vehicles is strictly prohibited. VVIP passes cancelled, no special passes will allow for vehicle entry.
 

➡️Maha Kumbh 2025: More than 55 lakh people have taken a holy dip today till 8 am; More than 27 crore people have taken a holy dip till 29th January.
 
➡️Shruti Haasan is all set to make her mark in Hollywood with the international film “The Eye”.
 
➡️4 Bangladeshi women held in Thane for illegal stay.
 
➡️Ranji Trophy: Delhi cricket team to take on Railways cricket team at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today.
 
➡️Hamas to release 3 Israeli, 5 Thai hostages today.
 
➡️Saudi Arabia: 9 Indian nationals killed in Jizan road accident.
 
➡️Donald Trump directs for opening a detention centre at Guantanamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 migrants in US illegally.
 
➡️60 passengers and 4 crew were aboard American commercial airliner that collided with a military helicopter in Washington DC. 60 feared dead; 4 rescued.
