Maa Manikeshwari University VC Sanjay Satapathy passes away

TNI Bureau: The first Vice Chancellor of Maa Manikeshwari University, Bhawanipatna Professor Sanjay Kumar Satapathy breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. He was 63.

He had joined as the Vice Chancellor of the Varsity on April 16, 2021 and played pivotal role in the development of the University.

Satapathy guided more than 25 PhD researchers and was involved in stage, radio and television productions since 1971.

A notable figure in education, literature, arts and culture, Satapathy was honoured with the prestigious ‘Devgiri Samman’ in 2022.