TNI Evening News Headlines – December 25, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha's Bimbadhar Kuanr, Kananbala Pattanayak, Rajaram Satapathy and Rudra Nrayan Mahapatra get Atal Samman 2024.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched 1,542 Multipurpose Primary Agriculture Cooperatives (MPACS) in the State.
➡️Former Odisha Governor Raghubar Das visited Puri to pay his respects to Lord Jagannath; expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve in Odisha.
➡️Union Minister Giriraj Singh demands Bharat Ratna for ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
 
➡️Death toll climbs to 18 in Jaipur tanker fire incident.
 
➡️Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar announces ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan’ rally on December 27.
 
➡️Uttarakhand: 4 Dead, Several Injured in a road accident; Uttarkhand Pushkar Singh Dhami announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for next of kin of each deceased.
 
➡️Amit Shah likely to visit Tamil Nadu on December 27.
 
➡️Sambhal: ASI team inspects an age-old stepwell found in the Lakshman Ganj area during excavation work.
 
➡️Ayodhya prepares grand rituals for first anniversary of Lord Ram’s idol consecration on January 11.
 
➡️India to take part in Physical Disabled Cricket Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from January 12 to January 21, 2025.
