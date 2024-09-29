Low Pressure Rains may dampen Festive Spirit during Dussehra

Bhubaneshwar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the development of a fresh low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal around October 6. This weather system is expected to bring light to moderate rain and thundershowers to several districts in Odisha from October 4 to October 10, potentially affecting the state’s Durga Puja celebrations.

The regional weather office in Bhubaneswar has warned that the low-pressure-induced rain may dampen festivities, as Sasthi Puja of Goddess Durga falls on October 9, right in the middle of the rainfall period.

Odisha’s cumulative seasonal rainfall from June 1 to September 29, 2024, reached 1090.8 mm, slightly below the normal of 1144.3 mm. Notably, Malkangiri and Nuapada districts recorded significant excess rainfall, with totals of 1978.7 mm and 1235.6 mm, respectively. Across the state, 24 districts experienced normal rainfall, while four districts recorded deficient rainfall.

In the last 24 hours, Sheragada in Ganjam district received the highest rainfall of 41 mm, followed by Chandbali with 26.9 mm and Nawapara in Nuapada with 24.4 mm, according to a tweet from the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

While rainfall is expected over the next few days, the IMD has not issued any specific warning for adverse weather conditions in the state.