Odisha’s Ramjeet Tudu Earns PM Modi’s Recognition during ‘Mann ki Baat’

New Delhi: In the 114th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Ramjeet Tudu, an Assistant Revenue Inspector from Keonjhar, Odisha, for his innovative efforts in preserving the Santhali language through a digital platform. Tudu, originally from Mayurbhanj district, developed a tool that allows users to read and write in Santhali, ensuring the language’s survival in the digital age.

PM Modi commended Tudu’s initiative, highlighting the importance of protecting India’s linguistic diversity. “Ramjeet’s efforts in preserving Santhali with the help of digital tools are reaching lakhs of people, giving the language a new identity,” the Prime Minister said.

Tudu’s journey began when he realized that his mother tongue wasn’t supported on mobile devices. Determined to change that, he researched and created a way to type in ‘Ol Chiki’, the script for Santhali. His platform has since gained widespread attention, offering a space for writers and readers to engage with the language.

The Santhali language, spoken primarily by the Santhal tribe across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, is at risk of becoming extinct. Tudu’s digital innovation is a significant step in safeguarding this cultural heritage.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Tudu remarked, “I hope my small contribution will help preserve our language for future generations.”