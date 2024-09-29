Mohan Majhi goes Combative; slams BJD Regime

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi took a strong stance against the previous BJD government during a special event in Jajpur district, announcing a probe into the mysterious death of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Smitarani Biswal. Addressing the crowd at Barchana, Majhi accused the BJD of large-scale irregularities and neglect of basic infrastructure in villages.

Referring to the Smitarani case, Majhi criticized the BJD’s claims of respecting women, alleging that local leaders were protected instead of delivering justice to the victim’s family. He also targeted the BJD over the malnutrition deaths in Nagada village, stating that despite schemes being launched, no development had reached the area.

BJD has not yet responded to Majhi’s remarks.