List of Indian States with 1 lakh+ Covid-19 Tests

TNI Bureau: India has so far tested 1,04,73,771 samples for COVID-19. Out of these 1.04 crore samples, 7,42,417 have tested positive for Coronavirus. The conversion rate remains 7.09%.

At least 20 Indian States have tested more than 1 lakh samples so far. Tamil Nadu leads the pack with 14 lakh (1.4 million), followed by Maharashtra (12 lakh or 1.2 million) and Andhra Pradesh (11 lakh or 1.1 million).

Here’s the List of States having 1 lakh+ Tests as on July 8 at 3 PM:

👉 Tamil Nadu: Samples Tested – 14 lakhs; Positive Cases – 118,594, Active – 45,842.

👉 Maharashtra: Samples Tested – 12 lakhs; Positive Cases – 217,121, Active – 89,294.

👉 Andhra Pradesh: Samples Tested – 11 lakhs; Positive Cases – 21,197, Active – 11,200.

👉 Rajasthan: Samples Tested – 9.40 lakhs; Positive Cases – 21,577, Active – 4,516.

👉 Uttar Pradesh: Samples Tested – 9.22 lakhs; Positive Cases – 29,968, Active – 9,514.

👉 Karnataka: Samples Tested – 7.40 lakhs; Positive Cases – 26,815, Active – 15,294.

👉 Delhi: Samples Tested – 6.79 lakhs; Positive Cases – 102,831, Active – 25,449.

👉 West Bengal: Samples Tested – 5.62 lakhs; Positive Cases – 23,837, Active – 7,243.

👉 Assam: Samples Tested – 4.85 lakhs; Positive Cases – 13,337, Active – 4,983.

👉 Madhya Pradesh: Samples Tested – 4.27 lakhs; Positive Cases – 15,627, Active – 3,237.

👉 Gujarat: Samples Tested – 4.25 lakhs; Positive Cases – 37,636, Active – 8,914.

👉 Jammu & Kashmir: Samples Tested – 4.13 lakhs; Positive Cases – 8,931, Active – 3,389.

👉 Punjab: Samples Tested – 3.52 lakhs; Positive Cases – 6,749, Active – 2,020.

👉 Haryana: Samples Tested – 3.23 lakhs; Positive Cases – 17,999, Active – 4,075.

👉 Odisha: Samples Tested – 3.08 lakhs; Positive Cases – 10,624, Active – 3,860.

👉 Kerala: Samples Tested – 2.86 lakhs; Positive Cases – 5,895, Active – 2,411.

👉 Bihar: Samples Tested – 2.69 lakhs; Positive Cases – 12,525, Active – 3,089.

👉 Chhattisgarh: Samples Tested – 1.89 lakhs; Positive Cases – 3,415, Active – 673.

👉 Jharkhand: Samples Tested – 1.61 lakhs; Positive Cases – 3,056, Active – 930.

👉 Telangana: Samples Tested – 1.28 lakhs; Positive Cases – 27,612, Active – 11,012.