Rourkela ‘Super Spreader’ infects 95 people with Coronavirus

TNI Bureau: A COVID-19 patient has infected at least 95 persons in Rourkela city of Sundargarh district.

Contact tracing of that ‘Super Spreader’ revealed that he has infected 95 persons including 46 new cases detected today and 49 on July 6.

Sundargarh Dist on Wednesday reported 78 new COVID-19 positive cases including 2 COVID warriors working at BPUT and one pregnant woman (who gave birth to child yesterday at COVID hospital), taking the number of cases in the District to 471 including 285 active cases.

To contain the spread of the virus, Sundargarh District administration declared Barack -4 area of Golghar under Steel Township, Rourkela as Containment Zone till further order.