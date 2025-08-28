PM Modi Extends Nuakhai Greetings, CM Majhi Thanks Him

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Odisha in the occasion of the famous Nuakhai festival.

On his X handle, the PM said, Wishing everyone a joyous Nuakhai. This cherished festival is a reminder of our deep gratitude to the farmers whose hard work sustains us all. May there be good health, prosperity and happiness in every home. Nuakhai Juhar!”

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi replied to the Prime Minister for greeting and praying for everyone on Nuakhai.

“Heartiest wishes to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji on the occasion of Nuakhai from the people of Odisha,” Majhi said in his reply.

“Your greetings are a sign of your deep respect and admiration for the farmers of Odisha. Our hardworking farmers are the breadwinners of our country and the backbone of our nation. I thank you for your continuous efforts for the progress and development of all the breadwinners of Odisha and the country,” he mentioned.