TNI Morning News Headlines – April 07, 2025

➡️CM Mohan Charan Majhi leaves for a two-day visit to Delhi to attend Odisha Investors Meet.
➡️People of Muslim community shower flowers and distribute water bottles during Ram Navami Yatra in Balasore.
➡️Former BJD leader Soumya Ranjan Patnaik criticises Naveen Patnaik, saying him ‘Chup Shaitan’ over silence on Sasmit Patra’s vote to Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.
➡️Odisha hosts Yoga Mahotsav-2025 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to mark the 75-day countdown to International Yoga Day (June 21).
➡️A national junior level kabaddi player Lalu Rout was killed and two others were injured in a road mishap in Nuapada district yesterday night.
➡️Odisha is expected to experience a rise in temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius within the next 24 hours: IMD.
➡️Ambulance with patient onboard catches fire at Pipili; no injuries were reported.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, illuminated on the occasion of Ram Navami yesterday.
➡️RJD to challenge Waqf Law in Supreme Court today
➡️Indian stock market crashes amid US reciprocal tariff fears.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Lisbon for the first leg of her four-day State Visit to Portugal and the Slovak Republic.
➡️Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.
➡️Sensex crashes 3,939.68 points to 71,425.01 in early trade; Nifty tumbles 1,160.8 points to 21,743.65.
➡️Asian stock markets crash: China, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets top losers.
➡️Rupee drops 19 paise to 85.63 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Over 50 nations seek trade talks with US following tariff move: Donald Trump officials.
