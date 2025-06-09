Latest Twist In Raja-Sonam Saga

Sonam Raghuvanshi along with 3 others, arrested for alleged murder of husband Raja Raghuvanshi from Indore.

📌 Raja was brutally murdered during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

📌 They had married on May 11; went to Meghalaya on honeymoon on May 20 and went missing on May 23. Raja’s body found in a gorge on June 2.

📌 Meghalaya Police claims that Sonam had hired 4 contract killers to murder husband Raja. 3 arrested; one absconding.

📌 Sonam was found at a roadside dhaba in Ghazipur, UP. She had contacted her family after reaching there.

📌 Police probing her past relationship and boyfriend angle.

📌 Sonam’s family members reject Police version; accuse Meghalaya Police over cover-up. They demand CBI probe.