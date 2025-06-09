TNI Morning News Headlines – June 09, 2025

➡️ Dharamgarh Sub-Collector Dhiman Chakma caught red-handed by Odisha Vigilance sleuths while taking Rs 10 Lakh bribe.

➡️ With Rs 16.7 Lakh Cr in investment intents and 12.9 lak h Job, ‘Samrudha Odisha 2036’ vision unveiled.

➡️ Orissa High Court asks Odisha Government to revise seniority, gradation list of Assistant Section Officers (ASOs) on appointment date basis.

➡️ Irate farmers block road in Sambalpur alleging irregularities in paddy sale.

➡️ A pressure IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road; ASP Konta Division, District Sukma, Akash Rao Giripunje sustains serious injuries.

➡️ Five passengers died and several injured after falling from a moving train in Thane district, Maharashtra.

➡️ Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was killed by men hired by wife during honeymoon in Meghalaya, 4 arrested. Sonam Raghuvanshi will be handed over to Meghalaya Police.

➡️ 2.6 lakh still affected in Assam flood.

➡️ Maharashtra: Celebrations of the 352nd anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj underway in Nagpur.

➡️ Bengaluru Stampede: Notice issued to 45 injured to appear before DC to record statements.

➡️ Thiruvananthapuram: The world’s largest cargo ship, MSC Irina, has docked at Vizhinjam Port.

➡️ Sensex jumps 480.01 points to 82,669 in early trade; Nifty surges 157.05 points to 25,160.10.

➡️ Rupee rises 8 paise to 85.60 against US dollar in early trade.