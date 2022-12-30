Latest IPS Reshuffle in Odisha: Know Who get What

In a recent move, The Odisha Government has announced reshuffles to the post of IPS. According to the official notification from the home department as many as 14 IPS officers and one OPS officer, have been transferred from their present posts in different parts of the state.
Know Who get What?
As per the latest notification, 15 posts have been reshuffled, here is the complete list of the officers who have been transferred.
- Current SP of Jagatsinghpur, Akhilesvar Singh IPS, has been transferred and posted as DIG State Armed Police forces.
- Brijesh Kumar Rai IPS, Current SP Ganjam, has been transferred and posted as DIG Angul
- Charansingh Meena IPS current SP Bhadrakh , has been transferred and posted as DIG of fire services and home gaurds.
- Sudhanshu Shekar Mishra IPS, incumbent SP Balasore has been transferred and posted as SP Angul
- Current SP Jajpur, Rahul PR IPS, is being transferred and posted as SP Jagatsinghpur
- Jagmohan Meena IPS, current SP Angul, has been transferred and posted as SP Ganjam
- L. Divya IPS, incumbent SP Dhenkanal is being transferred and posted as SP Vigilance
- Incumbent SP of Nuapada, Pratyush Diwakar IPS has been transferred and posted as SP Sundargarh
- Vinit Agarwal IPS, SP Kandhamal has been posted as SP Jajpur
- Current SP of Koraput, Varun Guntupalli IPS has been posted as SP Bhadrakh
- Sagarika Nath IPS, incumbent SP of Sundargarh has been reshuffled from his post as SP of Balasore
- Gundala Reddy R IPS, incumbent SDPO of Baliguda has been transferred and posted as SP Nuapada
- Suvendu Patra IPS, current SDPO of Malkangiri has been transferred and posted as SP Kandhamal
- Abhinav Sonkar IPS, incumbent SDPO of Kesinga has been transferred and posted as SP Koraput
- Meanwhile, Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra OPS, has been reshuffled from SP (Special Branch) as SP Dhenkanal
