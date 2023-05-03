100-Word Edit: Naveen dares Odisha BJP

Call it a strategic move or a big dare, BJD President Naveen Patnaik stunned BJP by poaching the saffron party’s Jharsuguda District President Mangal Sahu today.

This daring move put the BJD on a back foot a week before the Bypolls. Departure of Mangal, a close associate of Dharmendra Pradhan & Family and the backbone of the campaign for BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy, is a clear indication that Naveen is not going to be cowed down by any threats or pressure tactics.

The confidence of Naveen may force BJP’s Odisha strategist Sunil Bansal to replan his moves with renewed aggression.