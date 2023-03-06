Firecracker Explosion in Khordha District: 4 Dead, 4 Injured

TNI Bureau: Firecracker explosion at Bhusandapur village under Tangi police station limits in Khordha district left at least four people dead and four critical this morning.

According to Khordha Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, the explosion took place while the victims were reportedly making firecrackers inside the house.

A team of fire services personnel rushed to the spot and managed to rescue four persons. They were admitted to the local hospital. Later, they were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment, informed Chakravarthy.

He further said that the victims were preparing the firecrackers in view of the Dola Utsav. However, under what circumstances the explosion occurred is yet to be known.

A proper investigation will be done and action will be take based on the probe report, the Collector said.