Evening News Insight – August 17, 2022

🔹Out of 61 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 53 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1038.
🔹Another 553 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1311947.
🔹Odisha Floods: Total 4.67 lakh affected, about 2.5 lakh people in 425 villages have been marooned. 60,000 people evacuated so far. The water level at Mundali in Cuttack is receding.
🔹Fresh low pressure likely on August 19; heavy rainfall may resume in Odisha from tomorrow.
🔹Casteist Remarks: Orissa High Court directs Actress Varsha Priyadarshini to appear before Delhi Police in 15 Days.
🔹PM Modi attends special screening of serial “Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha“; Swaraj will tell the stories and contributions of heroes including Bakshi Jagabandhu, Rani Lakshmibai, Maharaj Shivaji, Tatya Tope, Madam Bhikaji Kama and more.
🔹Union Minister Hardeep Puri announces housing for Rohingyas, Amit Shah’s office says no such plans.
🔹Cabinet approves interest subvention of 1.5 percent on short-term farm loans up to Rs 3 lakh.
🔹Delhi sees 60% increase in Hospitalisation for Covid in 14 Days.
🔹CBI freezes Rs 16.97 crore of fixed deposits of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal.
🔹Russia Ukraine War: Blasts, fire hits military depot in Russian-annexed Crimea.
🔹Rishi Sunak losing UK prime minister race, trails Liz Truss by 32 points.
🔹More than 35,000 cases of monkeypox reported from 92 countries and territories: WHO.
