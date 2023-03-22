Odisha: 8 arrested for distributing “wrong” Matric Question Papers

TNI Bureau: Hours after Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash denied allegations of matric question paper leak, Kalahandi police has reportedly arrested as many as eight persons including a School Teacher for their involvement in one such case.

According to sources, police last night arrested 8 persons including one Pranabandhu Sahu, a school headmaster who was appointed as the examination controller, in connection with the alleged Matric question paper leak at RK Shakuntala High School in Rupra under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district.

They were found guilty of distributing wrong question papers among the candidates.

The arrested persons were forwarded to the court today following their medical examination

Cops also seized 22 mobile phones, 5 laptops, one each CPU and pen drive from the possessions of the arrestees. Besides, cash of Rs 18,950 was recovered from them.

It is to be noted here that the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, which began from March 10 concluded on March 17.