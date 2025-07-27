Know the Controversy Surrounding ‘Bihar SIR’

New Delhi: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar has stirred a political and legal storm, with opposition parties alleging targeted voter deletions. Initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the SIR aims to update electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming polls. However, a writ petition filed in the Supreme Court questions its constitutional validity, citing fears of mass disenfranchisement, especially among minority communities.

On July 21, the ECI filed an 88-page counter affidavit defending the exercise as routine and lawful. Nearly 625 pages of annexures contain political party representations. As the court prepares to hear the case, concerns over transparency and voter rights remain at the heart of the controversy.