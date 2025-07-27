CM Mohan Majhi attends ‘Atal Pratibha Samman 2025’ Event

TNI Burea: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today attended the ‘Atal Pratibha Samman 2025’ event at the Jayadev Bhawan and paid rich tributes to the legendary statesman Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former prime minister of India.

When addressing the audience, the Odisha chief minister said that whenever people discuss about Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the words ‘Pokhran nuclear test’ and ‘Kargil victory’ come to the fore. “Atal ji is not just a politician, he is a unique experience in the hearts of the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Atalji had a deep love for Odisha. He often started a new era for Odisha in roads, railways, education, industrial transformation, etc. His era is the symbol of Sujalam Suphalam India. In the memory of that era, this memorial ‘Yugjanma Atal’ has tried to summarize important writings based on Atalji’s life, thoughts, culture, perspectives, his strong steps and patriotism. This is not just a memory, it is a guide – an Atal path that will inspire the coming generation.

Majhi further said, “His (Vajpayee’s) life story is unique in the political history of India. He was a representative of a party, but a leader of the people’s hearts. Whether during his rule or his opposition life – he was always an example of truth, justice and patriotism. He was an enemy of the state. Everyone respected him regardless of party affiliation. Even his bitterest opponents used to say, ‘He is the right man in the wrong party’.”

He further said that Atalji always had immense hope and faith in the youth. Atalji believed that the youth generation is not only the future, but also the moral force of the present and the protagonist of change. If we want to follow the path of Atalji, then we as the youth generation have to build our lives on principles, organization, education and patriotism. Today’s Odisha and India can follow his footsteps and create a new era with unwavering faith and unwavering determination. We are fortunate that, inspired by his ideals, today the country’s famous Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has also given the definition of a ‘New India’ to India by giving importance to the security of the country along with the development of the country. ‘Operation Sindhur’ is a living example of this.

Health Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahalinga who also took part in the event called the thoughts of Atal Bihari Vajpayee a complete institution.

At the same time, Industry and Skill Development Minister Sampada Chandra Swain said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji is not just a name, he is a thought.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Odisha presented ‘Atal Pratibha Samman 2025′ to those who have made the country and the state proud with their talent in many fields.