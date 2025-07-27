BJD Shifts Focus to Undivided Koraput District

TNI Bureau: Amid rising incidents of atrocities against women, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has shifted its focus to the undivided Koraput district, staging a protest on Saturday in front of the South Western DIG office.

Highlighting a spike in sexual assaults and violence under the BJP-led “double engine” government, the BJD submitted a memorandum alleging that the state has become unsafe for women. The party cited multiple brutal cases, including the back-to-back rape of a 15-year-old Dalit girl in Malkangiri and the suicide attempt of a student in Nabarangpur following police inaction.

Other horrific incidents, rape of minor girls in Tentulikhunti, Guneipada hostel, and Bandhugaon, were also listed. The BJD slammed the government’s failure to ensure justice and demanded urgent action for women’s safety.

Senior leaders like Rabi Nanda, Bhrugu Baxipatra, Pradeep Majhi, Ramesh Majhi, and others led the protest, joined by party representatives from across Koraput district.