Govt to invest Rs 200 Crore for Greater Bhubaneswar Project

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a ‘New City Development’ scheme aimed at transforming Bhubaneswar into a modern urban hub. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi tabled the State Budget 2025-26, allocating Rs 200 crore for the project.
The initiative will initially develop 322 hectares, with plans to expand to 3,600 hectares focusing on service industries, IT, and R&D. Additionally, the government has unveiled a comprehensive traffic decongestion plan including elevated corridors, flyovers, and inner and outer ring roads, with a total expenditure of Rs 13,000 crore for improved mobility in the capital.
Comments are closed.