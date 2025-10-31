Kathpal Dairy Farm Lies in Ruins Amid Encroachment and Neglect

By JB Dash, Baripada: Once a major dairy development project in Mayurbhanj district, the Kathpal Dairy Farm today stands neglected and largely under encroachment. Established in the 1980s by the then Congress government, the farm was set up to boost milk production in the region and once housed thousands of cows and bulls. However, due to years of poor supervision and mismanagement by the veterinary department, the 122-acre facility has fallen into disuse.

Local residents allege that despite repeated promises by political leaders to develop Mayurbhanj, projects like the Kathpal Dairy Farm have been left to decay. The land, originally part of the Hamilton estate, has reportedly been occupied illegally by several individuals during the years it remained defunct.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to a veterinary official who did not wish to be named, a central grant of ₹20 crore had been sanctioned for the farm’s renovation when the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) planned to take it over. However, only a small portion of the funds was utilized, and much of the proposed work remains incomplete as the legal transfer of land has yet to be finalized.

The farm, which was once expected to become a model centre for milk production, fodder cultivation, and bull rearing, now lies in ruins. Several structures are in a dilapidated condition, and much of the land has reportedly been converted into private plots through forged documents. Locals fear that if urgent steps are not taken, no trace of the once-promising dairy project will remain in the coming years.