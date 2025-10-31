TNI Evening News Headlines – October 31, 2025

📌Subhadra Yojana application process for new beneficiaries to officially commence tomorrow.
📌Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Odisha on November 1 (Saturday).
📌Tension erupted in Nuapada as police raided house of BJD star campaigner Pritiranjan Gharai.
📌Cuttack Municipal Corporation meeting halted midway after violent tussle. Cuttack corporators slam CMC Mayor for blocking, opposing development projects.
📌LoP Naveen Patnaik announced that he would hit the campaign trail in Nuapada bypoll on November 3.
📌A PIL was filed in the Orissa High Court against Pradeep Kumar Jena, challenging his election as the President of Bhubaneswar Club.
📌India witnessed a grand ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ parade on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The parade included contingents from BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB along with various state police forces.
📌Commission for Air Quality Management bans entry of non-Delhi BS-III goods vehicles from November 1.
📌Election Commission seeks report from Bihar DGP on Mokama murder case in which Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav was killed.
📌Delhi Court extends Chaitanyanand Saraswati’s judicial custody by 14 days, bail hearing on November 7.
📌Over 700 reported dead in Tanzania post-poll clashes.
Comments are closed.