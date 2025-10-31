Jyotirmayi Wins Praise on Indian Idol for Using Music Therapy to Help Cancer Patients

Bhubaneswar: Jyotirmayi from Palamhi, Bhubaneswar, impressed the judges and audience on Indian Idol Season 16 with her soulful singing and her unique work in music therapy. Apart from being a talented singer, she has been using music to bring comfort to cancer patients and pregnant women for the past two years.

After completing her B.Tech from KIIT University, Jyotirmayi pursued music therapy studies in Chennai. She now provides therapy to cancer patients, helping them find peace and strength through music. “When patients smile and feel relief after the sessions, it gives me great satisfaction,” she said, adding that music therapy helps reduce stress and builds courage among patients.

Judges on the show appreciated both her voice and her service to society, encouraging her to continue this meaningful work.

Jyotirmayi lives with her parents, Chakradhar and Magauri Nayak. Along with her social work, she has also gained recognition as a playback singer in Odia films. Some of her devotional songs such as Charidham Adhya Adhan Dam, Pagal Bhoor, and Aam Garal Dyuṇ Khenti Gug Giy have become popular among listeners. She now hopes to take her musical journey further and showcase her talent in Bollywood.