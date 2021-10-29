Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away

Insight Bureau: Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last at the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday following a cardiac arrest. He was 46.

Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to the emergency department at 11:40 AM. He was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation was initiated, but in vain.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai reached at the hospital to check on the 46-year-old actor’s health condition.

The demise of Puneeth has taken the entire South Indian film industry by shock as the actor was recently seen promoting Shivarajkumar’s ‘Bajrangi 2’ and tweeted wishing the film luck today morning.

In a career spanning two decades as a hero, the actor, fondly called as Appu and Powestar, acted in several blockbusters including Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017).

In 2012, he debuted as a television presenter on the game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, a Kannada version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

Apart from the shocking tragedy that @PuneethRajkumar ‘s sudden death is, it is also a scary and terrifying eye opening truth that any of us can die anytime 😳😳😳 So it is best to live life on a fast forward mode , while we are still alive🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 29, 2021