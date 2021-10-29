Aryan Khan Bail Order: Details Here

Insight Bureau: The Bombay High Court has allowed a bail to Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan at a Rs 1 lakh bond, as per the orders issued on Friday.

A copy of the five-page operative order was signed by Justice N W Sambre on Friday afternoon.

In its order, the HC has imposed 14 conditions on Aryan Khan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

High Court set out the following conditions of their bail:

➡️ Each of the Applicants/Accused shall execute P. R Bond of Rs. 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount.

➡️ Applicants/Accused shall not indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the said CR stands registered against them for offences under the NDPS Act.

➡️ Applicants/Accused shall not try to establish communication with co-accused or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities or make any call to any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against them, through any mode of communication .

➡️ Applicants /Accused shall not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings before the Hon’ble Court ( established under the NDPS Act )

➡️ Applicants/Accused neither personally or through anyone make any attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence .

➡️ Applicants /Accused shall surrender their passport before the Special Court immediately .

➡️ Applicants /Accused shall not make any statement regarding the aforesaid proceedings pending before the special Court in any from of media i.e. print media , electronic media etc. including social media .

➡️ Applicants /Accused shall not leave the country without prior permission from the special judge for NDPS at greater Mumbai .

➡️ if the Applicants/ Accused have to go out of greater Mumbai , they shall inform the investigating officer; and shall give their itinerary to the investigating Officer .

➡️ Applicants / Accused shall attend the NCB Mumbai office on each friday between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to mark their presence .

➡️ Applicants /Accused shall attend all the dates in the Court unless prevented by any reasonable cause .

➡️ Applicants /Accused shall join the investigation as and when called upon to do so before the authorities of NCB .

➡️ Once the trial begins ,the Applicants /Accused shall not in any manner try to delay the trail .

➡️ If the Applicants /Accused violate any of these terms,NCB shall be entitled to straightaway apply to the Special judge /Court for cancellation of their bail .

All the Applicants are accordingly allowed and disposed of. As a consequence, all pending interim Applications taken out theirin are also disposed of.