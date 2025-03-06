Justice Harish Tandon Appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

Bhubaneshwar: Justice Harish Tandon, a senior judge of the Calcutta High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. His appointment follows the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium and comes in light of the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh on January 19, 2025.

Justice Tandon, who has been serving as a judge of the Calcutta High Court since April 13, 2010, holds the seventh position in the All-India Seniority of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices. His tenure in the judiciary has been marked by extensive experience in handling civil matters, earning him recognition for his competence and integrity.

Until his formal assumption of office, Justice Arindam Sinha is serving as the acting Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. Justice Tandon’s elevation is expected to strengthen the judiciary with his vast legal expertise and commitment to justice.