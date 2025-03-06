Odisha STA Deputy Commissioner in Vigilance Net; Massive Properties Unearthed

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance Directorate has uncovered assets worth crores linked to Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of the State Transport Authority, in a massive crackdown on alleged disproportionate assets. Simultaneously, the Cyber Crime Unit of the Crime Branch has arrested a key suspect in an ₹87 lakh investment fraud case, signaling intensified action against financial malpractices in the state.

Vigilance Raid on Pradeep Kumar Mohanty: Assets Worth Crores Exposed.

In a series of coordinated searches across nine locations, Vigilance officials unearthed a staggering collection of assets in the name of Pradeep Kumar Mohanty and his family members. The raids, conducted in Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, and Cuttack, have so far revealed:

Multi-storeyed Properties: A triple-storeyed residential building at Maitri Vihar, Bhubaneswar, a five-storeyed under-construction building in Khordha, and a triple-storeyed under-construction building in Puri, among others.

Luxury Real Estate Investments: A payment of ₹1 crore towards a 4-BHK flat in 9 Bolevard apartment, Bhubaneswar, and two suspected benami flats at Krishna Sea Sight, Puri.

Extensive Land Holdings: Eleven high-value plots spread across Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Ranapur, and Nayagarh, including a significant agricultural patch measuring 11.08 acres.

Farmhouse & Other Assets: A 14-acre farmhouse in Kusupalla, Nayagarh, gold ornaments weighing approximately 1.5 kg, three gold biscuits of 100 grams each, and ₹15.55 lakh in cash, including 26 high-value ₹2,000 currency notes.

Vehicles & Other Investments: Two suspected benami four-wheelers, a Bullet motorcycle, and undisclosed bank deposits and insurance investments, which are under scrutiny.

The valuation of these assets is currently being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing. Officials suspect a substantial discrepancy between the registered and actual market values of these properties, indicating potential undervaluation during registration. Investigators are also probing Mohanty’s financial transactions to trace the origins of his wealth.

Mohanty, who began his career as a Junior Motor Vehicle Inspector in 1990, has held key positions in the transport department for over three decades, including roles as RTO and Deputy Commissioner. The Vigilance Directorate has stated that further searches are ongoing, and more assets could be uncovered.

Cyber Crime Unit Cracks ₹87 Lakh Investment Fraud, Key Accused Arrested

Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Unit of the Odisha Crime Branch has arrested Vandana Bawa, a resident of South Delhi, for her alleged role in an ₹87 lakh investment fraud case.

The arrest follows an extensive investigation into a complaint by an employee of a private firm in Bhubaneswar, who was duped into investing his savings in a fraudulent online stock trading scheme.

According to officials, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group named “101 Stock Discussion Group,” where fraudsters posing as financial experts lured him into making investments through suspicious web links.

Trusting their advice, he transferred ₹87 lakh to various bank accounts belonging to the fraudsters, including accounts in IndusInd Bank and PNB.

A special investigation team, led by Additional SP Ritesh Kumar Mohapatra, tracked the transactions to multiple cybercrime cases across Kerala and Gujarat. The accused was apprehended in Delhi and produced before a local court before being brought to Odisha on transit remand.

Authorities have also frozen several bank accounts linked to the fraud and recovered ₹10 lakh, which has been refunded to the complainant.

Odisha Police has urged citizens to remain cautious against unsolicited investment offers on social media and to verify before making financial commitments. Officials have advised victims of cyber fraud to report such incidents via the 1930 Cyber Helpline or the nearest police station.