TNI Bureau: Odisha government has announced bonus payments under the Subhadra Yojana. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida stated that each Anganwadi worker will receive Rs 1500 and each helper Rs 500 for helping in achieving the 1 crore milestone.

Today, Rs 5000 was disbursed to 2.30 lakh women beneficiaries in the fifth phase of the first installment.