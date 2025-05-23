I&PR Odisha Seeks Redemption

In just one month, the Mohan Sarkar relived the I&PR Director Debaprasad Dash from his responsibility, raising eyebrows in the political circle. Despite his reluctance, Dash was given additional charge of the I&PR Department, which he knew, was not his cup of tea. He would have been completed one month tomorrow, but the government shunted him and allowed him to stay as the Special Secretary in Department of Odia Language, Literature, and Culture. Anuj Kumar Das Pattanaik will replace him.

I&PR, one of the most important departments in the government, does not have a full-time Minister and is being handled by the CM itself. The department, under fire for various lapses during the previous regime, now seeks redemption with a complete overhaul.