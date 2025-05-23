India Exposes Pakistan at UNSC

Parvathaneni Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, New York, has exposed Pakistan’s nefarious design at the UNSC today. Harish listed out the instances of Pakistan’s support to terror groups and its atrocities on innocent civilians. He told the UNSC that Pakistani Army deliberately shelled the border villages and killed more than 20 civilians and injuring more than 80.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The UNSC was informed how Pakistan intentionally targeted places of worship, including Gurudwaras, Temples etc. He also revealed that Pakistan has repeatedly used the civilian cover to help terrorists enter the Indian territory and carry out terror activities. The Pahalgam Terror Attack showed the real face of Pakistan and proved the nexus between Pakistan Army and Terrorists, which the world know now.