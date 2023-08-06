International Seminar cum Workshop on “People, Culture, and Living Heritage” Commences at B.J.B Autonomous College

Bhubaneswar, TNI Beureau: The Post Graduate Department of Anthropology, Sociology, and Social Work at Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (B.J.B) Autonomous College is currently hosting a prestigious three-day International seminar cum workshop on the theme of “People, Culture, and Living Heritage.” The event, taking place from 6th to 8th August 2023, is set within the college campus and aims to foster discussions and deliberations on the rich and diverse cultural heritage of societies and communities.

The opening ceremony commenced on Sunday, 6th August 2023, at 10:30 am, graced by the presence of numerous distinguished personalities. The event commenced with a soulful opening song, followed by the traditional lamp lighting ceremony and a symbolic gesture of watering the plants to signify growth and knowledge. Esteemed guests on the dais were greeted with mementos and bouquets as a gesture of appreciation for their valuable presence.

The Convener, Prof. Itishree Padhee, delivered the welcome address, setting the stage for the event’s significant discussions. The Principal of BJB Autonomous College shared insightful words, emphasizing the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

The seminar cum workshop continued with inspiring addresses from eminent Guest of Honour, Brent Horning, a senior research scholar from the University of California, USA, and Shri Sridhar Patra, the Chief Managing Director of Nalco, Bhubaneswar. Their contributions highlighted the significance of cultural diversity and its recognition in today’s globalized world.

Guest of Honour Shri Arvind Agarwal, IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary of Department of Higher Education, Govt. of Odisha, enriched the event with his valuable insights. The Chief Guest, Shri Ashok Panda, Cabinet Minister for the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Odisha, delivered an inspiring speech, emphasizing the role of culture and heritage in promoting societal progress.

Adding to the academic ambiance, Prof. Trilokinath Pandey, an Emeritus Professor from the University of California, USA, delivered a thought-provoking address, resonating with the attendees. The felicitation of Prof. A. B. Ota, a renowned Anthropologist and retired IAS Officer, further added to the event’s significance.

The keynote address was presented by Prof. Annapurna Pandey from the University of California, USA, setting the stage for a fruitful floor discussion. Participants engaged in constructive dialogues on various cultural issues and potential solutions.

Co-Convener Dr. Bibhari Bal extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, bringing the first day of the international seminar cum workshop to a close on a high note. Attendees were left with a sense of anticipation for the enriching sessions yet to come over the following two days.

The event promises to be an intellectual feast, offering participants the opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the diversity of people, cultures, and living heritage. With renowned scholars and experts from around the world, the seminar cum workshop aims to contribute significantly to the understanding and preservation of cultural heritage for generations to come.