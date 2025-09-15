Indo-Pak Cricket Row: PCB seeks Removal of Match Referee

TNI Digital: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup, following India’s refusal to exchange customary handshakes with Pakistan players during their group-stage match. The refusal came after the Pahalgam terror attack, with the Indian team stating that the decision was aligned with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and government instructions.

The PCB said in a statement that Pycroft had instructed both captains not to shake hands at the toss, which it claims violated the ICC Code of Conduct and the Spirit of Cricket. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that a complaint has been lodged with the ICC.

After India’s seven-wicket win, players walked directly to the dressing room, leaving Pakistan’s team without acknowledgment. Skipper Salman Agha skipped the post-match presentation, while coach Mike Hesson said his players were disappointed. The BCCI maintained that Indian cricketers fulfilled their only obligation—playing the match professionally.