CM Mohan Majhi’s Big Industrial Push

TNI Digital: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday performed the ground-breaking ceremony for 27 major industrial projects with a combined investment of ₹25,308 crore. The projects, spread across 12 districts, are expected to generate around 52,000 jobs.

Speaking at the event, held virtually from the OUAT Conference Hall in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said the state was moving from “promise to performance, potential to prosperity.” He noted that 27 of Odisha’s 30 districts now have industries, reflecting the government’s effort to ensure inclusive industrialisation.

The chief minister said his government has laid the foundation stone for 84 industries in the last 165 days, attracting investments worth ₹5 lakh crore, of which ₹2 lakh crore has already been realised. According to him, nearly 78,000 jobs have been created, with 80 per cent of them going to Odias.

The new projects will come up in Angul, Rayagada, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak, Koraput, Jharsuguda, and Ganjam districts. They cover sectors such as renewable energy equipment, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, steel, and downstream industries. Notable investors include SRF Ltd. at Gopalpur SEZ, Epsilon Ltd. in Jharsuguda, Bajrang Steel & Power in Khurda, Sova Solar in Angul, and Greenply Industries in Koraput.

Majhi said Odisha is moving up the value chain, from being seen mainly as a mineral-based economy to becoming a hub for high-value manufacturing. He described the state as offering natural resources, skilled manpower, a stable government, and a peaceful industrial climate.

Industries and Skill Development Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the projects reflect Odisha’s competitive advantage, backed by progressive policies and responsive governance. Earlier this year, the state received 593 investment proposals worth over ₹16.73 lakh crore at the Make in Odisha Conclave.

Alongside the industrial push, Majhi urged companies to contribute to environmental sustainability. Citing the “Ek Peed Ma Ki Naam” plantation campaign, he asked entrepreneurs to plant saplings on their project sites. The state aims to plant 7.5 crore saplings under the programme, including a record 75 lakh saplings on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Majhi said the joint efforts of people and industries would ensure that development and environment progress together in Odisha.