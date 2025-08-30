India’s first Tempered Glass Manufacturing Facility for Mobile Devices inaugurated

TNI Bureau: Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw today inaugurated India’s first Tempered Glass Manufacturing Facility for Mobile Devices at Noida.
The facility has been set up by Optiemus Electronics in collaboration with Corning Incorporated, USA, and will produce high-quality tempered glass under the globally recognised brand “Engineered by Corning”. The products will be supplied to both domestic and international markets.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that tempered glass is an important accessory for mobile phones and its indigenous manufacturing is a major step forward in the success of Make in India and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Vaishnaw underlined that in the past 11 years, electronics manufacturing in India has grown six times to reach a production value of Rs 11.5 lakh crore, with exports of over Rs 3 lakh crore and direct and indirect employment for 2.5 million people.
Vaishnaw further said that India’s GDP growth of 7.8% in the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 demonstrates that the country is a stable, vibrant and innovation-driven economy.
