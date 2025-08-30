Odisha Govt Gives Powers to Inspectors & SI to Probe SC & ST Cases

TNI Bureau: In a major decision, Odisha government has conferred powers on Police Inspectors and Sub-inspectors to investigate the SC and ST cases.

As per the notification issued by the Home Department, powers of the police Inspector and SI have been increased and now they can investigate SC and ST cases.

The Inspectors and Sub-inspectors can now investigate, register cases in special courts and arrest and the accused persons involved in the SC and ST cases. Earlier, only officers in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officers.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the State Government under section 9 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the State Government of Odisha hereby confers the powers of arrest, investigation, and prosecution before any Special Court under the said Act, upon Police Officers of the rank of Inspector and Sub. Inspector of Police Station, in addition to officers in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP),” read the notification.

“These powers, ordinarily exercisable by police officers under the BNSS/CrPC. shall be deemed applicable to Inspector and Sub-Inspectors, for cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, within the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Odisha. This delegation is made with a view for the prevention of and for coping with any offence under this Act,” it added.