Key Meeting held at CM’s Residence; Dharmendra Pradhan Present

TNI Bureau: Speculation over an expansion of the Mohan Charan Majhi Ministry has intensified again with the recent vital meeting, that was held at the Chief Minister’s official residence on Saturday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the crucial meeting at AM’s residence. Ministers of various departments were also present in this meeting.

The Chief Minister and the Union Education Minister discussed in detail the education system of Odisha, new education policy and reforms in education and the upcoming steps for the improvement of education infrastructure in Odisha.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Ministers of various departments present at the meeting went to the Raj Bhavan. As per report, all the MLAs have also received call from Raj Bhavan.