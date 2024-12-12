TNI Evening News Headlines – December 12, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi dedicated 30 new Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) vehicles to the Commisionerate Police to ensure faster and immediate services in the Twin Cities.
➡️Badminton High Performance Centre ‘The Shuttle’ inaugurated at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha BJP to elect new president in January.
➡️7 BJD Rajya Sabha MPs likely to hold a press meet to deny the claims of deserting the party.
➡️Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is on a two-day visit to Odisha.
➡️Union Cabinet clears ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill to streamline electoral process.
➡️Delhi Cabinet approved the “Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana” for transfer of Rs 1000 per month to eligible women beneficiaries in National Capital Territory.
➡️D Gukesh on becoming the youngest ever World Chess Champion after beating Ding Liren of China in 14th and last game of Fide World Championship.
➡️US President-elect Donald Trump becomes Time magazine’s person of the year.
➡️US President-elect Donald Trump invites China’s Xi Jinping to his inauguration next month: Report.
