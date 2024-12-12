TNI Evening News Headlines – December 12, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi dedicated 30 new Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) vehicles to the Commisionerate Police to ensure faster and immediate services in the Twin Cities.
➡️Badminton High Performance Centre ‘The Shuttle’ inaugurated at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha BJP to elect new president in January.
➡️7 BJD Rajya Sabha MPs likely to hold a press meet to deny the claims of deserting the party.
➡️Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is on a two-day visit to Odisha.
➡️Union Cabinet clears ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill to streamline electoral process.
➡️Delhi Cabinet approved the “Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana” for transfer of Rs 1000 per month to eligible women beneficiaries in National Capital Territory.
➡️D Gukesh on becoming the youngest ever World Chess Champion after beating Ding Liren of China in 14th and last game of Fide World Championship.
➡️US President-elect Donald Trump becomes Time magazine’s person of the year.
➡️US President-elect Donald Trump invites China’s Xi Jinping to his inauguration next month: Report.
