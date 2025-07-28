Indian Army Eliminates Terrorists in ‘Operation Mahadev’

TNI BUREAU: In a significant counter-terror operation, the Indian Army’s elite para commandos eliminated three terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar under ‘Operation Mahadev’ on Monday.

Among the slain was Sulieman alias Asif, the suspected mastermind behind the April 22 Pahalgam attack. The other two were identified as Jibran, linked to the 2024 Sonamarg Tunnel attack, and Hamza Afghani. Security forces launched a swift, surprise assault based on intelligence inputs, leading to a fierce encounter.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Recovered from the site were one M4 carbine, two AK rifles, and other ammunition. The Chinar Corps confirmed the kills in a post on X. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) VK Birdi called it a “long-drawn operation.”

Local police took custody of the bodies for identification and legal formalities. Reinforcements have been deployed amid concerns about more terrorists in the vicinity, with search operations continuing in the area.