Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Cancelled, Says Grand Mufti’s Office

New Delhi: Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya’s death sentence in Yemen has been cancelled, according to the office of India’s Grand Mufti, Kanthapuram A.P. Abubakar Musliyar. However, they are yet to receive official written confirmation from Yemeni authorities.

Nimisha, 37, was sentenced to death for killing her Yemeni business partner Mahdi in 2017. She claimed the act was unintentional and followed prolonged abuse. After injecting him with sedatives to retrieve her passport, he died, and she attempted to hide the body.

A high-level meeting in Sana’a involving Yemeni scholars, diplomats, and religious leaders, initiated by the Grand Mufti’s office, led to the cancellation of her execution, which was earlier scheduled for July 16. Discussions with the victim’s family are still ongoing to fully resolve the case.