CM Mohan Majhi Continues Public Grievance Hearing

Bhubaneshwar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday continued his flagship public grievance hearing initiative, reinforcing his vision of a “People’s Government.” Joined by nine senior ministers and top bureaucrats, the session saw citizens from across Odisha present concerns related to public services, healthcare, and welfare.

The CM personally interacted with differently-abled complainants, accepting their petitions with empathy. Of the 11,516 complaints received so far, an impressive 91% , over 10,500, have been resolved.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably, the Single Window System provided critical health relief worth ₹55 lakh to 51 patients, including ₹53 lakh disbursed during this session. Senior medical teams were on-site for immediate support.

Ministers from key departments, including Health, Revenue, Urban Development, and Education, participated, alongside senior officials like ACS Satyabrata Sahu and CM’s Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra.

Citizens lauded the transparent, responsive approach, hailing it as a model for governance built on direct accountability and people-first service.