TNI Bureau: India reported highest single-day spike of 18,552 new coronavirus cases, 384 deaths in last 24 hours.

Positive cases in India stand at 508953 including 197387 active cases, 295881 cured/discharged/migrated & 15685 deaths.

With this India crossed 5 lakh marks on Saturday.

Total 79,96,707 samples tested till Friday while 2,20,479 samples tested on 26 June.