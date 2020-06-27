COVID-19 Death Toll in Odisha rises to 18

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 170 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 6350.

Of the 170 new cases, 143 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 27 are local cases.

Ganjam reported 58 new Corona positive cases in past 24 hours while Nabarangpur registered highest spike of 19 cases in a single day.

The active cases in the State now stands at 1903 and 4422 cured/discharged in the State.

Death toll rised to 18 due to the Coronavirus in the State with one more death in last 24 hours. One more death reported from Ganjam District (Male-68 years), death toll mounted to 9 in Ganjam dist. The District accounts for 50% of total Corona deaths in the State.

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (58), Nabarangpur (19), Khordha (19), Rayagada (16), Gajapati (16), Cuttack (14), Kendrapara (6), Puri (6), Malkangiri (5), Jajpur (3), Nayagarh (3), Sambalpur (2), Koraput (1), Bargarh (1).