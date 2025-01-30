India to Develop Own Generative AI Model: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: India is set to develop its own generative AI model within 10 months, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced. The AI model, tailored to India’s linguistic and cultural diversity, aims to rival global platforms like ChatGPT and DeepSeek.

With 18,600 high-performance GPUs secured, India is building a common computing facility to support AI startups and researchers. Six major developers are already working on the project, and initial versions are expected within four to ten months. Vaishnaw emphasized India’s self-reliance in AI, backed by strong infrastructure and expertise.