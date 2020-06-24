English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Delhi overtakes Mumbai in COVID-19 Positive Cases

By Sagar Satapathy
corona updates
105

TNI Bureau: For the first time, Delhi has overtaken Mumbai in terms of Coronavirus positive cases, to become the most affected city in India. While COVID cases in Delhi are rising, Mumbai has started reporting less number of cases as compared to the previous weeks.

Delhi reported 3,788 new COVID-19 cases today along with 64 deaths. The number of COVID cases in Delhi has gone up to 70,390 now. The rising number of cases have been attributed to aggressive testing.

Related Posts

135 more COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha; Total…

22 COVID-19 Cases in Bhubaneswar; 16 from Blue Wheel…

Mumbai reported 1,144 new cases today, taking the number of Corona +Ve cases to 69,625.

Delhi Corona Updates

Sagar Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!