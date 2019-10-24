India, Pakistan sign historic pact to operationalise Kartarpur corridor

TNI Bureau: India and Pakistan on Thursday signed the historic Kartarpur Corridor agreement to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just about four km from the international border at Narowal District in Punjab, Pakistan.

The agreement signing ceremony took place at the Kartarpur Zero Point at the India- Pakistan border area in Narowal where Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism spent last 18 years of his life.