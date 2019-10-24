Historic Win for BJD in Bijepur; Rita Sahu wins by 97,990 Votes

TNI Bureau: BJD candidate Rita Sahu today won the Bijepur Assembly bypolls with a landslide victory by defeating her nearest BJP rival Sanat Gartia with a thumping margin of 97,990 votes.

While BJD’s Rita Sahu bagged 1,35,957 votes, Sanat Gartia of BJP has secured 37,967 votes and Dilip Kumar Panda of Congress got just 5,873 votes, informed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Sushil Kumar Lohani.

In 2019 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had won the Bijepur seat by a margin of 57,122 votes. Rita Sahu this time surpassed CM’s margin.

The by-election to the Bijepur Assembly seat was necessitated after CM Naveen Patnaik resigned from Bijepur and retained his home-turf Hinjili in Ganjam district.

Postal+Sevice Votes: