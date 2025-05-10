India Pakistan Conflict

By Sagarika Satapathy
India Pakistan Conflict

📌India debunks Pakistani propaganda; shows time-stamped images of Indian Air Bases functioning normal.

📌Claims of destruction of Indian S-400 system, Brahmos Storage facilities and airfields at Surat and Sirsa, are baseless.

📌India neutralized Pakistani Drones and Missiles targeted at 26 places in the Western Region last night.

📌Pakistan damaged Indian equipment and personnel at Air Force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, Bathinda. They even attacked health camps and schools. High-speed missiles were used to target Punjab’s Air Base at 1:40 AM, which were neutralized.

📌India carried out precision strikes at PAF Airbases in Nur Khan, Rahamiyar Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sialkot, Sukkur & Radar Sites at Pasrur and Sialot.

📌No Indian Missiles targeted Afghanistan.

📌Pakistan continues to target Civilians and Civilian infrastructure in J&K, Punjab. Pakistan Army is moving its troops in forward areas. Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thappa killed in Rajouri in Pakistani shelling.

