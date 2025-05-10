5 Most Wanted Terrorists killed by Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor

TNI Bureau: Indian security officials on Saturday confirmed that five high-profile terrorist leaders were eliminated in strikes conducted on May 7, 2025 against terror facilities in Pakistan during the launch of Operation Sindoor.
Following India’s decisive cross-border response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces today hold a press conference to reveal details of Operation Sindoor.
The targeted terror sites include Bahawalpur (Jaish-e-Mohammad) and Muridke (Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) base in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
Followings are the details of the terrorists killed in Indian airstrikes on May 7:
1. Mudassar Khadian Khas @ Mudassar @ Abu Jundal
Affiliation: Lashkar-e-Taiba
•In-charge of Markaz Taiba, Muridke.
•Received a guard of honour at his funeral by the Pakistan Army.
•Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Pak Army Chief and Punjab CM (Maryam Nawaz).
•His funeral prayer was held in a government school, led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf of JuD (a designated global terrorist).
•A serving Lt. General of the Pak Army and the IG of Punjab Police attended the prayer ceremony.
2. Hafiz Muhammed Jameel
Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed
•Eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar.
•In-charge of Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur. •Actively involved in radical indoctrination of youth and fundraising for JeM.
3. Mohammad Yusuf Azhar @ Ustad Ji @ Mohd Salim @ Ghosi Sahab
Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed
•Brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar.
•Handled weapons training for JeM. •Involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.
•Wanted in the IC-814 hijacking case.
4. Khalid @ Abu Akasha
Affiliation: Lashkar-e-Taiba
•Involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.
•Engaged in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan. •Funeral held in Faisalabad, attended by senior Pakistani Army officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad
5. Mohammad Hassan Khan
Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed
•Son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, operational commander of JeM in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
•Played a key role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.
